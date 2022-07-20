Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $93.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.3 %

Coupa Software stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $270.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

