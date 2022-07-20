Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $180.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

HRI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $101.19 on Friday. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Herc by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $18,521,000.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

