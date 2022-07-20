AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGM Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:AGMH Get Rating ) by 103.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

