AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $13.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter.
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.
