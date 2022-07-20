Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.49

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.49 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.96). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.96), with a volume of 14,298 shares.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £92.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,612.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Anglo Asian Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.18%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 2,500 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in Azerbaijan.

