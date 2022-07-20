Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 27.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

