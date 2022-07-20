Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Drops By 27.4%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 801,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.