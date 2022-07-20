Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.34. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 140,510 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of C$120.45 million and a PE ratio of -12.43.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

