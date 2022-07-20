Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

