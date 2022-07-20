Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 190,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Airgain Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.02. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

In related news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

