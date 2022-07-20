James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.16

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.16 ($3.13) and traded as low as GBX 208.72 ($2.50). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.52), with a volume of 194,642 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £913.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,344.44.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

