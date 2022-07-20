Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 395,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.