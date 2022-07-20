Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.62

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.62 and traded as low as C$27.45. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$28.43, with a volume of 520,005 shares changing hands.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

