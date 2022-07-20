Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Up 27.9% in June

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 15,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,436 shares of company stock valued at $68,425,752 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

