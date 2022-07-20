Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 30

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
