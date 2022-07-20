Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) PT Lowered to GBX 30

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Pan African Resources has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.