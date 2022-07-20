Mizuho Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $125.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLE. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.15. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.