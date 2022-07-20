Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Aeva Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.40 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
