Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA opened at $3.40 on Monday. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile



Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

