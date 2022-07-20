Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 300

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 300 ($3.59) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC lowered Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered Synthomer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.29) to GBX 460 ($5.50) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($3.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.