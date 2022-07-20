Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDOFF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

