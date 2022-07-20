Robert W. Baird Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $116.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.11.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 5.1 %

Allegion stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average is $112.15. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Allegion by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.