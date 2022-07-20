Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPGYF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

