Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.53.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

TSE WDO opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$8.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.99.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$66.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9910378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

