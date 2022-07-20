National Bank Financial Trims PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Target Price to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

