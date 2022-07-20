Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $29.92.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

