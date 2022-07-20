home24 (OTC:HMAGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
