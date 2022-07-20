Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of PEYUF opened at $9.77 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

