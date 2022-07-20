Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFY) to “Buy”

TISCO Financial Group Public (OTC:TSCFYGet Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance

OTC TSCFY opened at $24.71 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

About TISCO Financial Group Public

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, and Asset Management Business segments. The company accepts deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as cards and bill payment services.

