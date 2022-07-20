Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

