Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $281.00 at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $281.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACN. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.83.

Accenture stock opened at $280.04 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

