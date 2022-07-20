Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZEF opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

