Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Lowered to C$85.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.