FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.80 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,961,607.10.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.46%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

