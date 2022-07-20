Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.50). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.76) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

