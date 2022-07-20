FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$47.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 90.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.11. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$36.65 and a 52 week high of C$47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,904.93.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

