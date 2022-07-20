FY2023 EPS Estimates for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Lowered by Analyst

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

