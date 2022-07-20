Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.26 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.15.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.