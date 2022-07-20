Peabody Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the coal producer will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTU. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $9,156,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 167.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 541,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 338,695 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

