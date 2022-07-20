Guardant Health, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Shares of GH opened at $46.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 232,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.