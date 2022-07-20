Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$226.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$199.57.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.4 %
TSE FNV opened at C$159.73 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.59 billion and a PE ratio of 31.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$176.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$184.11.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
