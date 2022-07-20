Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,966.25.

Fevertree Drinks Price Performance

FQVTF stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

