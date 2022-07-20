Barclays Initiates Coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Societe Generale upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 61 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.26 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

