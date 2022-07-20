CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

CYBE stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CyberOptics by 119.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberOptics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CyberOptics by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. StockNews.com cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

