CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
CyberOptics Stock Performance
CYBE stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberOptics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. StockNews.com cut CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.