FY2023 EPS Estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Lowered by Analyst

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Trading Up 6.9 %

Company Profile

Shares of CFRUY opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

