Barclays Lowers Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target to €11.00

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from €12.50 ($12.63) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.16) to €12.50 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.91) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Nexi Price Performance

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

