Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DIISY opened at $9.98 on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

