Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Rollins has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.