Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIREF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.89 on Monday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $225.77 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

