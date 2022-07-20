LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) PT Lowered to €46.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($55.56) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.60) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.59) to €52.00 ($52.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.71) to €64.00 ($64.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.66) to €60.00 ($60.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.69) to €50.00 ($50.51) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

LNXSF stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

