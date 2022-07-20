Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($36.36) to €43.00 ($43.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $12.58 on Monday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

