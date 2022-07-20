Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $170.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.50. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

