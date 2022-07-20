Desjardins Lowers Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to C$111.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGEAF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $64.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $92.58.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

