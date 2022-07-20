Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.43) to GBX 2,070 ($24.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.73) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,713.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $30.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

